In this March 21, 2005, file photo, a firefighter works in a shroud of smoke to spray water on flames at the edge of a service road in the Daniel Boone National Forest near London, Ky. The U.S. Forest Service set the fire to burn rubble on the forest floor and to kill unwanted trees.
A line of fire works its way down a leafy slope Nov. 10, 2022, below the Middle Ridge Trailhead near the southeastern boundary of Kanawha State Forest in West Virginia.
CHRIS DORST | HD Media
Roger Alford | The Associated Press
Smoke rises from the Dry Hollow Fire near Upper Tract in Pendleton County, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — State and city officials are warning residents against burning due to dry and windy conditions this winter.
The City of Huntington Fire Department announced Wednesday it is implementing a citywide burn ban, effective immediately, until measurable rainfall lessens the risk for wildfires. This includes all open outdoor flames with the exception of propane or natural gas grills used for cooking.
“Although spring fire season officially begins March 1, we are experiencing some intensely dry, windy conditions across West Virginia that make it much more likely that a fire can get out of control than if we had seen a snowy winter,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester. “We ask that the public continue to exercise caution and refrain from burning under these conditions.”
The National Weather Service and the West Virginia Division of Forestry warned Tuesday that low humidity and dry fuels combined with increasing winds created an enhanced wildfire ignition and spread potential.
"Even with light winds, a few brush fires were already noted this afternoon," the agencies said in a release. "Winds are expected to be strong and temperatures higher Wednesday afternoon so, even with slightly higher humidity, an elevated fire danger is again expected. While spring fire burning laws are not yet in effect, open burning of any type is considered dangerous at this time. Be very careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment or smoking in wildland areas."
To date this year, the Division of Forestry reported 86 fires that have affected 452 acres across the state.
Follow these safe burning tips:
Before leaving any fire for any length of time, the fire must be completely extinguished.
Clear at least a 10-foot area (safety strip) around the fire and make sure all burnable material has been removed.
Any equipment that can throw sparks and operating on land subject to fire by any cause must be provided with an adequate spark arrestor
If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause.
Spring fire season begins March 1. West Virginia is the third most forested state and the Division of Forestry protects nearly 12 million acres of forestland across the state. A summary of forest fire laws and safe fire practices can be found on the state Division of Forestry website here.
