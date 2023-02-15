The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — State and city officials are warning residents against burning due to dry and windy conditions this winter. 

The City of Huntington Fire Department announced Wednesday it is implementing a citywide burn ban, effective immediately, until measurable rainfall lessens the risk for wildfires. This includes all open outdoor flames with the exception of propane or natural gas grills used for cooking.

