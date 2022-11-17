The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Philanthropy Sheryl Sandberg
FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms," on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sandberg opened her next chapter as a full-time philanthropist Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight state abortion bans across the country. Sandberg, who officially left her position as Facebook’s parent company Meta’s chief operating officer last week after 14 years, donated $3 million to the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

HUNTINGTON — Sheryl Sandberg, the former chief operating officer of Meta Platforms — parent company of Facebook and other social channels — will visit Marshall University on Tuesday.

The Nov. 22 event is billed as a Fireside Chat with Marshall President Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit.

