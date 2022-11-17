FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms," on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sandberg opened her next chapter as a full-time philanthropist Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight state abortion bans across the country. Sandberg, who officially left her position as Facebook’s parent company Meta’s chief operating officer last week after 14 years, donated $3 million to the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
HUNTINGTON — Sheryl Sandberg, the former chief operating officer of Meta Platforms — parent company of Facebook and other social channels — will visit Marshall University on Tuesday.
The Nov. 22 event is billed as a Fireside Chat with Marshall President Brad D. Smith, former CEO of Intuit.
Sandberg, who stepped down from Meta earlier this year, is a philanthropist, founder of www.leanin.org and author of the bestselling book "Option B" about the death of her husband, Dave Goldberg.
“Sheryl is a longtime friend and I’m so pleased she accepted my invitation to visit Huntington and Marshall,” Smith said in a news release. “She will share some of her professional and personal experiences during our talk and it will certainly be a special part of our Thanksgiving holiday week here on campus.”
The discussion, scheduled for 2-3 p.m. at Foundation Hall, is open to the public, but space is limited. Attendees must RSVP to president@marshall.edu or call 304-696-4621.
