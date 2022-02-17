HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will hold a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 21, to discuss current district masking requirements and consider possible action.
Currently, Cabell County Schools' universal indoor masking policy is set to remain in effect until June 7, the date of the first school board meeting after students and staff have finished the 2021-22 school year.
When the policy was extended at a board meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said there is an option to revisit it before June 7, depending on the public health situation.
“The measures that we put into place have been effective in making sure our schools are not super-spreaders, they are safe places for our students and our staff, and we can continue that in-person learning which we know is the best way for our students to learn,” Saxe said.
Monday's meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington, and is open to the public. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website, www.cabellcountyschools.com.
