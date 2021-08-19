HUNTINGTON — During an emergency meeting Thursday, the Cabell County Board of Education maintained its decision not to require masks in schools for staff or students, keeping it optional for families.
The motion to maintain the current safety guidance passed 3-2, with board members Alyssa Bond, Skip Parsons and president Mary Neely voting in favor of the motion and member Charles Shaw and Vice President Rhonda Smalley opposing.
The emergency meeting was called after Tuesday's regular board meeting where nearly a dozen people urged the board to reconsider their initial safety guidance, in which they were not requiring masks to be worn in schools or on school buses even though many students are unvaccinated or too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for people 12 and older.
Of the more than 30 individuals who addressed the board Thursday, the majority were opposed to a mask mandate for the county. Among other comments, people believed it violated their constitutional rights and that the BOE should stick to their original decision to make masks optional.
Others, largely from the medical community and including doctors and social workers, continued to fight for a mask mandate. Some public speakers admitted that they saw both sides of the argument and didn't envy the position the board was in.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, Putnam County students and staff are scheduled to return to school Tuesday, Aug. 24, and will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status when that day comes, according to a release from the school district Thursday.
This requirement will be in effect for 30 days and will be reviewed by health officials at the end of the 30-day period. Putnam County Schools officials said they are hoping the requirement remains temporary and will result in limited positive cases in the school system.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.