HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Career Technology Center is announcing a new adult evening program. Beginning Aug. 15, the Welding Technology program will be offered to adults. Upon completion of the course, students will have the opportunity to earn industry certifications.
The program will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 p.m.
In addition to the new welding program, the center is also currently accepting adult students into its existing Automotive Specialization program.
The Cabell County Career Technology Center is located at 1035 Norway Ave. in Huntington. For more information about registering for either course, contact the center’s adult office by calling 304-528-5108 or by sending an email to mgvance@k12.wv.us or avoss@k12.wv.us.