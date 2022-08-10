The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Free School Meals
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School in Essex Junction, Vt., on June 9.

 Lisa Rathke | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Students in Cabell County will have the opportunity to eat a no-cost breakfast and lunch at school through the Community Eligibility Provision program, according to a news release.

The Community Eligibility Provision was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas. This is the fourth year for the option.

