HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to return all students to traditional five-day in-person learning beginning Monday, March 1.
During a special meeting Thursday, board members received public comment and an update from the assistant superintendent regarding vaccination numbers for school employees.
Following those presentations, board members discussed the decision and unanimously approved the motion from Rhonda Smalley. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the district is prepared for the full re-opening of schools, and that the district will continue to follow the state color-coded map for county high schools.
Students already enrolled in full-time virtual learning will be able to continue that at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates as they become available.