HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to return its students to traditional five-day in-person learning, for the first time in nearly a year, beginning Monday, March 1.
The decision came during a special meeting called for the board to discuss the matter. While a decision didn’t have to be made Thursday, board members agreed to fully reopen school buildings at the start of next week.
Students have not had a five-day in-person school option since Cabell closed classrooms March 13, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the district is prepared for the transition back to full-time learning and that while social distancing cannot be maintained in all areas of the school buildings, safety precautions like masks, desk shields and frequent cleaning will help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus where appropriate distancing isn’t possible.
“Our classrooms we are not going to be able to social distance. Our cafeterias are not going to be able to social distance. But we have taken a lot of safety precautions to afford all the measures that need to be in place,” Saxe said. “We feel very prepared to keep all of our students and staff safe as we return to five-day instruction.”
Thursday’s decision does not affect students already enrolled in full-time virtual school, as those learning outlets will be allowed to continue. The open enrollment period for virtual school is closed, but school officials said they are willing to work with families in emergency situations as long as there is room in the program.
Some questioned the timing of the meeting, mid-afternoon on a weekday, which happened while much of the public — including professional and service personnel in the school system — were unable to attend because of work.
Saxe, as well as some board members, defended the meeting time, citing that the board had gathered information from countless individuals over the course of the past couple of months in order to make their decision.
“Through this whole situation, one of the things I’m very proud of is that we have been very responsive, and we’ve listened to our stakeholders, parents, teachers and community members. We know exactly what people’s concerns are,” Saxe said.
Board President Mary Neely called the meeting time “awkward” and was adamant that no action be taken so quickly on a decision of such magnitude, but the motion had already gone to the floor. She ultimately voted in favor of the motion.
Board member Carole Garrison said the decision comes at an important time during the academic year with nine weeks remaining on the calendar before school is dismissed for the summer. Alyssa Bond said she struggled with the decision but firmly stated that returning full time was the best decision for students.
Saxe said the county will continue to follow the state color-coded risk map as it relates to the district’s high schools, and that should the county turn red on that map, the county would work with its chief health officer and local health department to reach a decision on closing and reopening individual schools.
The color-coded metric still applies to extracurricular activities, and Saxe said the district will follow guidance from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and executive orders from Gov. Jim Justice’s office as it relates to sports competitions and fan attendance.
“The primary focus right now is to provide face-to-face instruction for our students, and that is our goal,” Saxe said.