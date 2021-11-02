HUNTINGTON — For the first time in 23 years, union workers in the service and maintenance units at Cabell Huntington Hospital will strike, beginning Wednesday.
After negotiating with Mountain Health Network executives Monday, the union announced just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that its more than 1,000 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units would go on strike and begin picketing outside the hospital.
“Late Monday evening, workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital were given a last, best and final offer from management. Cabell has committed multiple unfair labor practice charges and continues to harass and threaten union members. Today, the health care heroes of Cabell Huntington Hospital have overwhelmingly rejected Cabell’s final offer and their unlawful treatment of workers, and plan to strike starting at noon on Wednesday, November 3rd,” Joyce Gibson, secretary treasurer SEIU 1199, said in a statement issued after the vote.
Gibson said the last strike with this group of union workers happened in 1998 and lasted 27 days.
“This comes after months of negotiations with the executives at CHH, who have repeatedly made it clear that they value profits over workers and patients,” Gibson said in her statement. “This conflict comes after decades of successful contract negotiations with previous hospital administrations, but clearly these executives have decided that they will be prioritizing profits over care, staffing, retention and dignity. They are paying contracted outside workers who are not invested in our community, rather than take care of their dedicated long-term employees.
“This is very unfortunate this hospital would refuse to invest into this community and their dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic taking care of you and your families, and now unable to take care of themselves.”
The hospital appeared to be preparing for the pending strike by temporarily postponing some elective surgeries and moving some to St. Mary’s Medical Center, which is part of Mountain Health Network along with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The hospital also installed orange fencing Monday to keep those on the picket line off the property. The hospital has been seeking help from an outside agency to help fill vacant positions.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
