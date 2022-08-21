Flanked by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Glenville State University student Madelin Toy and her dog Hank hold up a Glenville State flag. Toy will be in Florida participating in the Disney College Program through the beginning of 2023.
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State University senior Madelin Toy will spend six months at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, as part of the Disney College Program.
Disney College Program participants gain on-the-job experience working in Disney parks and resorts, participate in college coursework, and meet and live with people from all over the country.
“This opportunity means everything and then some to me. It is truly a wonderful place where dreams do come true,” Toy said in a news release. Toy’s advice to students wanting to pursue an internship is to simply apply. “It is one of the greatest spur-of-the-moment decisions I have ever made!”
At Glenville State, Toy is studying history and political science and criminal justice with concentrations in administration of justice and field forensics, and she has also been a member of the GSU Acrobatics and Tumbling Team for four years.
Toy resides in Ona and graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 2018.
Her internship has already begun and will conclude in January 2023.
