Flanked by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Glenville State University student Madelin Toy and her dog Hank hold up a Glenville State flag. Toy will be in Florida participating in the Disney College Program through the beginning of 2023.

 Submitted photo

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State University senior Madelin Toy will spend six months at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, as part of the Disney College Program.

Disney College Program participants gain on-the-job experience working in Disney parks and resorts, participate in college coursework, and meet and live with people from all over the country.

