HUNTINGTON — When Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons had his team's opener scrapped due to COVID-19 restrictions, Salmons went on record saying that his team was willing to play anyone anywhere to get games in for their kids.
On Friday afternoon, Salmons proved as much in one of the wildest scenarios ever experienced in West Virginia high school football.
Salmons and the varsity members of his team left a scheduled scrimmage at Fairmont and traveled to Parkersburg South for an 8 p.m. contest.
It served as the Patriots' home opener after University, who was originally scheduled, was deemed unable to play earlier in the afternoon due to Monongalia County going to "red" status on the state's COVID-19 map.
"If we're going to talk about, 'We want to play,' it doesn't matter," Salmons said. "We're just blessed they called me at the right time."
Salmons said the phone call came just before kickoff in Fairmont, and he asked his players what they wanted to do. The answer was definitive that they wanted to play a regular-season game.
"We were literally getting ready to take the first snap when they called us," Salmons said. "We asked the kids and they said they wanted to play. That's my job as a coach. I said, 'Let's go play.' The school worked it out and we're going there in a little bit."
Just how wild was the scenario?
As Salmons was giving the interview Friday afternoon, the younger members of his football team were already engaged in the scrimmage with Fairmont Senior.
His varsity players were close to doing the same, but he received the call just before kickoff and held them out of the scrimmage so they could travel for a season-opener that came about literally five hours before kickoff.
"We've just been playing the younger kids here," Salmons said from the field. "As soon as this is over, we're going to take the varsity over to South and play tonight."
Salmons said the varsity players took one bus from Fairmont to Parkersburg and got a meal before the game, while those who played in the scrimmages took the other two buses back to Ona.
The scenario shows exactly what could be a potential norm in West Virginia high school football this season.
Cabell Midland lost its opener with Riverside for this week when last Saturday's numbers had Kanawha County in orange, which means teams can practice, but not play.
The numbers from Saturday's 9 p.m. release are the ones used from the West Virginia Department of Education to determine sports eligibility for the following week, but Monongalia County's numbers were OK to play as of that time.
However, by Friday afternoon, Monongalia County had gone to "red" status, which means all sports stop immediately. That information was announced Friday afternoon and forced the cancellation of University's trip to Parkersburg South.
According to reports, University was already in transit to Parkersburg South when the information was received.
Parkersburg South worked quickly to make calls for a game, which led to the impromptu contest with the Knights.
Neither team will have any film or scheme ready for the other, meaning it's a line-up-and-go-play scenario.
"You've got to be willing to do whatever you've got to do," Salmons said. "That's just my mindset."