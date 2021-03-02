HUNTINGTON — Due to flooding this week, Cabell County Schools rescheduled its Pre-K registration and Kindergarten enrollment packet dropoff day for Wednesday, March 10.
Parents or guardians may pick up blank packets at any district elementary school or community-based Pre-K site through March 9.
The new two-step registration and enrollment process was established this school year to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing and face covering safety protocols will be observed at all times during the process.
Pre-K programs are provided tuition-free. Cabell County Schools works with collaborative partners to provide Pre-K programs. Operated at various locations throughout the county, (all public elementary schools, Head Start, childcare programs, and faith-based schools), the district’s Pre-K program offers a range of hands-on experiences based on the West Virginia Board of Education’s Early Learning Standards. To be eligible for Pre-K, children must be four years old prior to July 1, 2021.
Kindergarten is also provided tuition-free at all Cabell County public schools. Teachers work to maintain inviting, enriching classrooms, with instruction based on West Virginia standards. To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old prior to July 1, 2021.
In addition to working to meet instructional needs, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch for all children enrolled in Cabell County’s public schools.
To register or enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents/guardians will need to bring:
- An updated immunization record (parents/guardians of currently enrolled Pre-K students need to provide their child’s most recent immunization record)
- Social Security card
- Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate from the State Vital Statistics Office
- A copy of your child’s current physical, which can be obtained from your child’s health care provider
- Copy of a current dental exam
- Proof of residency (Kindergarten)
- Proof of income (Pre-K only)
Even if a parent or guardian does not have all documentation available, they are still encouraged to pick up and drop off a registration or enrollment packet. Contact your public elementary school or community-based Pre-K provider for more information or call 304-743-7325.