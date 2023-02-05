The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Children circle up for a group literature activity by singing their way through a song on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Milton Pre-K.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will enroll students in Pre-K and Kindergarten at all district elementary schools and community-based Pre-K partner sites Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event, parents and guardians will receive help completing enrollment packets and will have an opportunity to meet Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers and tour their classrooms.

