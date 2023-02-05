HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will enroll students in Pre-K and Kindergarten at all district elementary schools and community-based Pre-K partner sites Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the event, parents and guardians will receive help completing enrollment packets and will have an opportunity to meet Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers and tour their classrooms.
Pre-K programs are provided tuition-free. Operated at various locations throughout the county, including all public elementary schools, Head Start, childcare programs, and faith-based schools, the district’s Pre-K program offers hands-on experiences based on the West Virginia Board of Education’s Early Learning Standards. To be eligible for Pre-K, children must be 4 years old before July 1.
Kindergarten is also provided tuition-free at all Cabell County public schools. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old before July 1.
In addition to working to meet their individual learning needs, the district also provides free breakfast and lunch for all children enrolled in Cabell County’s public schools.
To enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents/guardians will need:
An updated immunization record
Social Security card
Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate from the State Vital Statistics Office
A copy of the child’s current physical, which can be obtained from the child’s health care provider
Copy of a current dental exam
Proof of residency, like a utility bill (Kindergarten only)
Proof of income (Pre-K only)
Even if a parent or guardian does not have all documentation available, they are still encouraged to visit their school pr community based Pre-K partner site on Pre-K and Kindergarten Enrollment Day. For more information, contact your public elementary school or community-based Pre-K provider or call 304-743-7325.
In addition to the districtwide event Friday, March 3, families will also be able to enroll their children in Pre-K or Kindergarten during the annual Super Saturday event, Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Super Saturday is a free event co-hosted by United Way of the River Cities, that features fun activities as well as information for families provided by a wide variety of community organizations and event partners.
