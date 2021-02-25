HUNTINGTON — The process for registering Pre-K students and enrolling kindergarten students for the coming school year begins Monday, March 1.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the sign-up process has been altered this year. Instead of one enrollment day, a two-day process has been established to allow for social distancing. Family members and employees are required to wear a mask during enrollment.
Packet pickup begins at schools and Pre-K sites from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 1. Guardians should return completed packets from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Pre-K programs are provided tuition-free. Cabell County Schools works with collaborative partners to provide Pre-K programs. Operated at various locations throughout the county, (all public elementary schools, Head Start, child-care programs and faith-based schools), the district’s Pre-K program offers a range of hands-on experiences based on the West Virginia Board of Education’s Early Learning Standards. To be eligible for Pre-K, children must be 4 years old prior to July 1, 2021.
Kindergarten is also provided tuition-free at all Cabell County public schools. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old prior to July 1, 2021.
In addition to working to meet instructional needs, the district will provide free breakfast and lunch for all children enrolled in Cabell County’s public schools.
To register or enroll in Pre-K or kindergarten, parents/guardians will need to bring:
- An updated immunization record (parents/guardians of currently enrolled Pre-K students need to provide their child’s most recent immunization record).
- Social Security card.
- Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate from the State Vital Statistics Office.
- A copy of your child’s current physical, which can be obtained from your child’s health care provider.
- Copy of a current dental exam.
- Proof of residency (kindergarten).
- Proof of income (Pre-K only).
Even if all documentation is not yet available, parents and guardians may still pick up a registration or enrollment packet beginning March 1. Contact your public school or community-based Pre-K provider for more information or call 304-743-7325.