HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Food Service Department employees, principals and Central Office staff have prepared three-day “Grab-N-Go” meal packs for students who might need them as a result of inclement weather and power outages.

Meals packs are free to any child 18 and under and will be distributed, while supplies last, by the district's Transportation Department at the following sites beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19:

Cabell Midland High School

Salt Rock Elementary School

Milton Pre-K Center

Barboursville Middle School

Southside Elementary School

Central City Elementary School

Meadows Elementary School

Spring Hill Elementary School

Guyandotte Elementary School

Huntington East Middle School

Barker Ridge Fire Station

Bethlehem Baptist Church (Racoon Creek)

Meals will be distributed at Chestnut Grove Church on Dry Ridge at 3p.m.

