HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools Food Service Department employees, principals and Central Office staff have prepared three-day “Grab-N-Go” meal packs for students who might need them as a result of inclement weather and power outages.
Meals packs are free to any child 18 and under and will be distributed, while supplies last, by the district's Transportation Department at the following sites beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19:
Cabell Midland High School
Salt Rock Elementary School
Milton Pre-K Center
Barboursville Middle School
Southside Elementary School
Central City Elementary School
Meadows Elementary School
Spring Hill Elementary School
Guyandotte Elementary School
Huntington East Middle School
Barker Ridge Fire Station
Bethlehem Baptist Church (Racoon Creek)
Meals will be distributed at Chestnut Grove Church on Dry Ridge at 3p.m.