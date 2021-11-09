HUNTINGTON — Citing inconsistencies in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 color risk map, Cabell County Schools will no longer reference it and instead will enforce a mask mandate until at least the end of January.
The district had been using the color map to determine when masks would be required, or not required, depending on the color designation for Cabell County. That policy was unanimously approved by board members in September.
Since that vote, the mask mandate has been lifted once, for one week, before a rise in community spread prompted administrators to reinstate it.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he wanted consistency, and recommended the policy be changed and masks enforced through the end of the semester and into 2022 before revisiting the subject.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said he worked with Michael Kilkenny, executive director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, and Andrea Lauffer, the district’s chief health officer, to come up with the best solution to keep infection spread and quarantines down to a manageable number.
That conversation, which Hardesty reported to board members during a special meeting Tuesday, led to Saxe’s recommendation of a mask mandate that will be enforced until Feb. 1.
“That gets us through the holidays where there (are) gatherings and we know there will be a slight increase (in cases) anyway, that’s going to keep our students safe, our employees safe,” Saxe said.
Tuesday’s vote amends the current policy to exclude the county’s color-coded designation as a factor in lifting the mask mandate and keep in place a mandate until otherwise lifted.
The amended policy was unanimously approved and requires all staff, visitors and students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
A rising number of quarantines was also a concern for board members. With a universal mask mandate now in place, an exposed person is no longer required to quarantine if both they and the infected individual were masked, a policy that the district has seen work effectively in the past.
Saxe said there are 30 active reported cases in Cabell County schools and an additional 188 in quarantine at this time. Of those, 15 cases and 113 quarantines were added Monday alone due to exposure from last week when there was no mandate.
“This change will keep students in the classroom. That is our first and foremost goal,” board Vice President Rhonda Smalley said. “The color codes are causing a lot of confusion and frustration not just with students and teachers but for parents and our community.”
She called the back-and-forth between requiring masks one week and not the next “unacceptable” and urged consistency within the policy in her comments to other board members and administrators, while also advocating that the board continue to weigh the input of local health professionals when discussing and amending virus protocol in the future.
“Those are the folks we must rely on for information,” Smalley added.