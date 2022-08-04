The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210819 virtual 02.jpg
Kindergarten teacher Amber Adkins talks with parents and students during Cabell Virtual Learning Academy’s first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the former Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Registration for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy for the 2022-23 school year has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15.

Cabell County Schools offers off-campus virtual learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and traditional home-schooled students may take courses through a part-time program. 

