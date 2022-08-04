Kindergarten teacher Amber Adkins talks with parents and students during Cabell Virtual Learning Academy’s first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the former Highlawn Elementary School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Registration for the Cabell Virtual Learning Academy for the 2022-23 school year has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15.
Cabell County Schools offers off-campus virtual learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and traditional home-schooled students may take courses through a part-time program.
Full-time Cabell County virtual students receive instruction from state-certified Cabell County teachers in core classes and related arts (K-8) and the use of an Apple device. Students will receive report cards and can take accredited courses.
Parents or guardians may complete registration forms for students online by visiting the Cabell County Schools website, www.cabellschools.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.