DAVIS, W.Va. – The Canaan Valley Resort, almost four hours east of Huntington, will host a festive, family-centered Thanksgiving dinner, as well as a weekend full of activities for guests Nov. 24-27.

On Thanksgiving Day, the resort will host a lavish buffet dinner from noon to 5 p.m. The menu features oven-roasted turkey, maple-glazed salmon, prime rib of beef au jus, glazed Virginia ham, along with a host of traditional sides, salads, soups and desserts. The cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12, and free for those age 5 and younger with a paying adult. Reservations are required at 304-866-4121.

