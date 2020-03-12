FRISCO, Texas – Surreal.
That is the word that Marshall University women's head basketball coach Tony Kemper used to describe the events surrounding Thursday morning’s abrupt cancellation of the Conference USA Men’s and Women’s tournaments at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team was less than 10 minutes from taking the floor against top-seed Rice in the Conference USA quarterfinals.
Players had warmed up and were in the locker room going over pre-game instructions with Kemper.
Then, it all changed.
With just more seven minutes left before tip-off, an announcement came over the intercom at The Ford Center that Conference USA had canceled the rest of the tournament due to developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Fans were instructed to make their way to the exits.
Just like that, it was over.
“You don’t have a speech ready for that,” Kemper said. “It’s surreal, honestly. We’ve never seen what we’re seeing right now.”
Conference USA was among several NCAA basketball conferences that suddenly decided Thursday to cancel the rest of their tournaments, moments before tipoff. Later in the day, the NCAA canceled its men's and women's tournaments and spring sports championships.
Besides Conference USA, the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 conferences were all preparing to play games in large arenas across the country Thursday, but with few people in the buildings. Minutes before competitions were set to begin, the Power Five conferences and others, including Conference USA, announced their cancellations in a wave mid-morning, with more expected to follow suit over concerns regarding the coronavirus.
At the Conference USA venue, Marshall women’s basketball players left the locker room in tears – many having to face reality that they had played the final basketball game of their collegiate careers.
Junior Kristen Mayo walked down the corridor with senior Princess Clemons – both shaken from the development and trying to make sense of everything. Junior Taylor Pearson answered a phone call and was barely able to speak.
“It just didn’t feel real,” Mayo said. “I can’t even speak for people who are going out on that. It’s just crazy. Coach Kemper just tried to put it in perspective with the rest of the world. Basketball is temporary. We have to look out for each other.”
“All I can really think of is that I went out a winner,” Clemons said with tears in her eyes. “That’s all I really have to say.”
It is a lot for an 18-to-22 year-old to process, but Kemper tried to bring it to a better understanding when discussing it as his team boarded the bus and awaited word from their charter company on a flight back to Huntington.
“Across the country, this is one of the most exciting times in sports, period, but at the end of the day, it’s not that important when you look at the other stuff going on,” Kemper said. “Obviously, leagues across the country – Conference USA is not different – have taken steps to normalize things and get things back as soon as we can. That’s all we can do.”
Not only did Conference USA cancel the men’s and women’s basketball tournament, the league also announced at 1 p.m. – just one hour after canceling the basketball tournaments - that all spring sports have been postponed.
“Effective immediately, all spring sport competition for Conference USA institutions is suspended until further notice,” the league’s announcement read.
Marshall’s baseball team was getting set to travel to Rice for its opening weekend of Conference USA action. Instead, the team was told one hour prior to its flight – and 20 minutes before the C-USA announcement – that it would not be making the trip to Texas.
Conference USA’s decision to postpone spring sports competition comes after the Ivy League and Patriot League chose to do the same.
From a logistical standpoint, Conference USA is one of the most geographically widespread conferences in the country, which increases the risk of exposure in multiple areas – a major factor in postponing the spring sports.
Many of the member institutions have also gone into virtual education and eliminated face-to-face classes.
On Wednesday, Marshall University announced that it was canceling classes for next week, which leads the university into spring break and allows teachers time to prepare for online instruction. Starting on March 30, online education will begin. The university anticipates returning to normal academic operations on April 13, but that date is tentative based on when officials deem it safe to resume in-class instruction.
At the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, where West Virginia University was competing, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a news conference that no Big 12 players, staff or employees have fallen ill or been tested for COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Bowlsby said he anticipated a conference-wide policy for spring football, though athletic directors have not yet discussed a plan.
The league anticipates a heavy financial hit from refunded ticket sales to its men's and women's basketball tournaments and having to adjust the rights fees it receives from its TV partners.
In Indianapolis, Big Ten officials scrapped the tournament less than 30 minutes before Michigan and Rutgers were scheduled to play in the first game of the day. The abrupt announcement came shortly after a handful of Michigan players ran onto the floor in a mostly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse, waving their arms and begging for cheers from the nonexistent crowd. Big Ten officials, like those in many other conferences, announced Thursday they would prohibit most fans, cheerleaders and school bands from attending games beginning Friday.
The Big East Conference basketball tournament, which initially resumed on schedule at New York's Madison Square Garden as other conferences announced their changes, canceled at halftime of Thursday's first game.
It started its second-round game between top-seeded Creighton and St. John's at Madison Square Garden and not until halftime was the tournament called off with St. John's leading 38-35.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the more-popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.