HUNTINGTON — Events continue to be canceled across the region as the country attempts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Here is a list of upcoming events that have been canceled or postponed:
- The WSAZ Home & Garden Show scheduled for this weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been canceled. More information about upcoming events held at Mountain Health Arena within the next two weeks will be provided as soon as possible.
- Mother & Son Prom sponsored by the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled. The parks district is working to issue refunds for those who per-registered.
- The planned face-to-face TEDxMarshallU event at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium on Saturday, March 14, will be replaced by a livestreamed version of the program for all ticketed individuals, according to Marshall University.
- Marshall University’s HerdCon, originally scheduled for March 14, has been canceled.
- Marshall University’s Dance Gala, originally scheduled for March 14, has been canceled. The event was in honor of longtime Huntington dance instructor Ella Hay. Patrons can call the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center box office at 304-696-2787 for refunds and information.
- The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is postponing its March 14 concert featuring cellist Zuill Bailey. Patrons who have already purchased tickets have two options: Use the tickets to attend the rescheduled concert or exchange them for an upcoming concert by calling the Clay Center at 304-561-3570. Other concert-related events also planned for Saturday, including a Master Class with Bailey, a Patron Trip meeting and a pre-concert lecture and reception, also will not be held.
- The Huntington Museum of Art is canceling Saturday KidsArt program until further notice.
- Marshall University Charles Moffat Lecture, originally scheduled for March 16, has been canceled.
- Amicus Curiae Lecture featuring Peter Hansan, originally scheduled for March 17, has been postponed due to the speaker’s college suspending all travel.
- Cabell County’s All County middle and high school concerts have been postponed. The All County Choir concert was scheduled for March 17 at Cabell Midland High School and the All County Band Concert was scheduled for March 19 at Huntington High School.
- West Virginia Thespians Conference, originally scheduled for March 19-21 at Marshall, has been canceled. Visit www.wvthespians.org for more information.
- West Virginia Spikefest Ohio Valley Region volleyball tournament scheduled for March 27-29 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been canceled.
- Mountain Stage has canceled all March live performances. Tickets purchased at Taylor Books in Charleston can be refunded by the store and tickets purchased online through Eventbrite can be refunded by emailing live@mountainstage.org. Mountain Stage is working to reschedule the shows.
- The Clay Center in Charleston has suspended all performances and events with audiences of 250 or more for the next 30 days.
- Marshall’s Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting Facing Hunger Foodbank has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for April 3.
- MU IT Day and Codeathon, originally scheduled for April 3-4, has been canceled.
- Wellfest at the Marshall Recreation Center, originally scheduled for April 8, has been canceled.
- Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence, originally scheduled for April 13-17 at Marshall, has been canceled.
- MU School of Theatre and Dance’s production of Sense and Sensibility, originally scheduled for April 15-28, has been canceled. The school said they will likely include the show in their next season due to the hard work already put into the production.
- West Virginia Science Adventure’s 4th Annual Science Blitz, scheduled for April 18 at Marshall, has been canceled.