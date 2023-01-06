The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210106-wcn-evanscapitol

A Facebook Live video shows former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Facebook Live screen capture

HUNTINGTON — Derrick Evans, the former West Virginia House of Delegates member who participated in the 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol, announced Friday he is running for Congress in 2024.

Evans will run for the seat in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District currently occupied by fellow Republican Carol Miller.

