HUNTINGTON — Derrick Evans, the former West Virginia House of Delegates member who participated in the 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol, announced Friday he is running for Congress in 2024.
Evans will run for the seat in West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District currently occupied by fellow Republican Carol Miller.
Evans resigned from his seat in the House of Delegates on Jan. 10, 2021, after his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack were condemned by West Virginia lawmakers of both parties. Evans live-streamed his activities that day, ultimately leading the Department of Justice to bring charges against him.
Evans pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder was sentenced to 90 days in prison. Evans maintains that he was a “political prisoner of the illegitimate Biden regime.”
Evans says that his priorities, if elected, will be building a wall on the southern border and ensuring energy independence.
