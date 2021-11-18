Santa Claus speaks to Emma Taylor, 7, of Huntington, from right, Brandon Early, 6, of Huntington, on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. "Caring Santa," an event designed for children with sensory difficulties to enjoy holiday fun, will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the mall.
BARBOURSVILLE — Developmental Therapy Center is partnering with the Huntington Mall to offer "Caring Santa" from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Caring Santa is an event designed for children with sensory difficulties to enjoy holiday fun.
The mall will provide a calming atmosphere with lower music volume and a sensory-friendly play area for children as they await their turn to see Santa. Children will have as much time as they need to visit Santa, and parents will receive a free photo keepsake of the moment.
Each child will receive an ornament from Cindy's Country Gifts, a coloring activity book from Huntington Mall, and goodies from DTC.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.