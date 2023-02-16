Feb. 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and spreading kindness may be easier than some expect.
Spreading kindness can be as simple as complimenting a stranger or donating a bag of dog or cat food to the animal shelter. The Random Acts of Kindness foundation is dedicated to spreading kindness around the world.
The Random Acts of Kindness movement started in 1983 with writer and activist Anne Herbert. She published the first account of “Practice Random Acts of Kindness and Acts of Senseless Beauty.” When her article appeared in a CoEvolution Quarterly, the kindness movement began to spread.
The Random Acts of Kindness foundation shares resources and content to kelp spread kindness within the home, at work and in the education system. They are a small nonprofit that has the goal of making kindness the “new norm.”
Located on their website and social media pages are many ways to spread kindness within the community, but we have compiled a list of simple ways you can spread kindness this Feb. 17.
Be a friend to a lonely neighbor.
Create positive bookmarks and hide them in your local library.
