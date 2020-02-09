CHAPMANVILLE – Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker has died at age 73.
The town announced the news in a Facebook post Sunday evening.
"It is with great sadness that we make this post," the post reads. "Mayor Raamie Barker passed away earlier this evening at his home. We ask that you pray for the family and the town."
Barker had served as mayor since being appointed in 2016 following a tenure as town recorder. He was re-elected as mayor in June 2019.
Barker had a long life of public service as an educator, newspaper reporter/editor, chief of staff and adviser for two former governors and more.
The Logan Banner will feature a full story on Barker's life in the Wednesday, Feb. 12, edition.