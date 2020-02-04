HUNTINGTON — A murder charge filed in the 2018 shooting death of a woman at Marcum Terrace in Huntington was dismissed Tuesday after the state failed to find a key witness in the case.
Andrea Glenda Moore, 18, is charged with murder in the June 13, 2018, shooting death of Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, 32, a mother of five from Huntington. Moore also is charged with malicious wounding in the shooting of Stephen Christopher Smith, an employee of the Huntington Housing Authority who was mowing grass at Marcum Terrace when he was shot.
Moore’s trial was reset in November to today, Feb. 4, when prosecutors said they were unable to locate a key witness in the case and asked for more time to search for that person.
The witness allegedly placed Moore at the scene of the shooting and indicated she was the killer.
Defense attorney Glen Conway appeared before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard Tuesday to ask for the case to be dismissed since Assistant Prosecutor Joe Fincham was unable to locate that witness.
Fincham did not argue against dismissal, but said he plans to re-indict Moore soon with a co-defendant he believes is connected to the case.
Fincham added he had attempted to reach a plea deal with Conway, but had been unsuccessful.
Vickie Lester, executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, previously said an altercation began June 12, 2018, at an off-site convenience store on Olive Street among a group of people. The altercation continued into the next day and resulted in the afternoon shooting.
Moore is accused of fleeing the scene and was not arrested until June 14, two days after the shooting.
While Moore was a minor when the shooting occurred, the murder charge was filed against her as an adult. She was previously offered a plea deal to second-degree murder with a sentence of 20 years, but she rejected the offer.