A New River Train excursion crosses its namesake river at Hawks Nest, carrying about a thousand passengers toward Huntington during a daylong romp to Hinton amid spectacular fall foliage in October 2013.
Although slightly behind the timeline initially projected, autumn has officially made its way into the rolling hills of West Virginia.
“The rain and winds we received last weekend due to Hurricane Ian has affected the fall foliage we’re now seeing,” said Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover. “In some areas of the state, the rain did knock some of the leaves off the trees, but luckily in most of the state, it was a positive factor. We’re seeing very vibrant foliage in the eastern part of the state right now.”
The West Virginia Department of Tourism just released its second fall foliage report of the season.
This week, warm hues of yellow, orange and red are covering the higher elevations of Pocahontas County, while Tucker County foliage is at 80%. Both counties are expected to peak over the weekend and into next week. Be sure to keep an eye out for crimson dogwoods, bright yellow hickories and multi-colored maples. Reds and oranges in maples are beginning to dot the forests in the upper elevations of Webster and Randolph counties.
“Due to the warmer weather West Virginia has experienced this month, fall color is a bit slower moving into the mountains this season,” Cover said. “However, fall color is, in fact, beginning to make an appearance in the highest elevations around the state. This once-a year-event won’t last long, so be sure to get out and enjoy it while you can.”
Check out these four hikes featured by the West Virginia Department of Tourism:
This trail, positioned in Canaan Valley Resort State Park is considered to be a moderately challenging route. Oftentimes, hikers will take a shortcut and ride the scenic chairlift, then continue north to Bald Knob.
Hike this easy, 3.1 mile out and back trail for a spectacular fall view at the end. Many consider this to be the area’s most visited spot for a good reason — the views from the lookout point are unrivaled.
Found in the Monongahela National Forest, the Cranberry Glades are unlike your typical Mountain State landscape. Here you’ll find a level boardwalk that takes you right through it all. This half-mile loop is an easy, yet beautiful walk that will take you through some of the most unique plant life in the state.
An ideal trail for backpackers, this out and back trail is considered to be a challenging route. Traverse over boulders, through a river and you’ll be rewarded with incredible views of the Lion’s Head rock formation and rolling hills as far as the eye can see.
