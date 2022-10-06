The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211203 newriver 01.jpg

A New River Train excursion crosses its namesake river at Hawks Nest, carrying about a thousand passengers toward Huntington during a daylong romp to Hinton amid spectacular fall foliage in October 2013.

 Submitted photo by Chase Gunnoe

Although slightly behind the timeline initially projected, autumn has officially made its way into the rolling hills of West Virginia.

“The rain and winds we received last weekend due to Hurricane Ian has affected the fall foliage we’re now seeing,” said Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover. “In some areas of the state, the rain did knock some of the leaves off the trees, but luckily in most of the state, it was a positive factor. We’re seeing very vibrant foliage in the eastern part of the state right now.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you