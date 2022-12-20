PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — High school students seeking hands-on training in electrical systems, maintenance repair, technician work and welding may apply to the Chemours Future of Chemistry Scholarship program until Dec. 31.
As part of Chemours’ Corporate Responsibility Commitment to increase access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills, the Chemours Future of Chemistry Scholarship program provides scholarships to talented, high-potential high school students who plan to pursue post-secondary studies in STEM.
In collaboration with WVU Parkersburg, Chemours will help provide financial assistance for students earning degrees in Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Electrical Reliability and Maintenance, Multi-Craft Technology, Reliability and Maintenance Technology or Welding Technology. The scholarship's maximum reward is $14,000 ($3,500 per semester).
Applicants must be completing or have completed high school successfully with a minimum GPA of 3.0, be a full-time student at WVU Parkersburg for the Fall 2023 semester, be enrolled in one of the previously mentioned programs, and be a citizen or legal resident of the United States.
