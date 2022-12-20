The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — High school students seeking hands-on training in electrical systems, maintenance repair, technician work and welding may apply to the Chemours Future of Chemistry Scholarship program until Dec. 31.

As part of Chemours’ Corporate Responsibility Commitment to increase access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills, the Chemours Future of Chemistry Scholarship program provides scholarships to talented, high-potential high school students who plan to pursue post-secondary studies in STEM.

