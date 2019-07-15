The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Chris Young will bring his "Raised on Country" World Tour to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, on www.ticketmaster.com, the arena box office or chrisyoungcountry.com.
The Eli Young Band and Matt Stell will join the tour with Young, whose current single and namesake for his 2019 tour is at #7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and rising. He’s crossed the 2 billion streams mark for his music, including newly released songs “Drowning” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina, from his upcoming 8th studio album. And he recently set a personal milestone with the biggest crowd of his career — over 21,500 in attendance — for his recent headlining show at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion.