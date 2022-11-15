HUNTINGTON -- Christian singer-songwriter and author Andrew Peterson will perform songs from his project “Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ'' at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Now in its 23nd year, “Behold the Lamb” will feature guest artists Jess Ray, The Arcadian Wild, Andy Gullahorn and Jill Phillips, along with an all-star cast of Nashville songwriters and session musicians.
The concert brings the singing and playing of Peterson's original folk-roots infused rendition of the Christmas story as it is foreshadowed in the Old Testament and brought to bear in the New Testament.
“When you really look at it, there’s a narrative flow to the Bible. It’s God telling us a story. That’s the heart of 'Behold the Lamb of God.' I left that concert saying, what if we wrote a collection of Christmas songs that told the full story of Jesus? What if we did a show about it and made it sound like Nashville, like the music we love?’ ” Peterson said about his inspiration.
The tour has only 15 live performances this year.
“And we were just fortunate enough to get one of them to come to Huntington this year,” said event coordinator Scott Spence.
Spence first saw the concert in Nashville and absolutely loved it. He thought that this concert would be an incredible thing to bring to the Huntington community.
“They (concert attendees) are going to experience the Christmas story in a very unique storytelling way through music,” he said.
During the first part of the concert, the singers performing introduce themselves and play a few songs. There are different musicians each year. In the second half, they perform “Behold the Lamb of God” together which is the story of Christ told in the New Testament.
Peterson always loved music and storytelling. Having grown up in the church, he had a strong familiarity with Bible stories but the realization that those stories were true came later. These interests prompted him to find a unique way to tell the story of Christ’s coming through music.
“It wasn’t until we were in the studio late one night that the remnants of all those concept albums from high school finally bubbled to the surface with the final track of the record. We found a way to tie all the album’s lyrics together into one song that ends with an explosive reprise of ‘Sing out with joy for the brave little boy who was God but he made himself nothing,’ ” Peterson said.
It was then that "Behold the Lamb of God" was complete, laced with all the elements of his favorite songs and novels -- but this time, the stories were true. It became clear to Andrew that in many ways, this record and tour was God’s answer to his lifelong question, “Will you let me sing about you?”
The concert is set for 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and tickets are $35. The tour is sponsored by International Justice Mission and Kyser Capos. Huntington’s concert is sponsored by local businesses, community churches and individuals from the area.
