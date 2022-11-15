The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Christian singer-songwriter and author Andrew Peterson will perform songs from his project “Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ'' at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

Now in its 23nd year, “Behold the Lamb” will feature guest artists Jess Ray, The Arcadian Wild, Andy Gullahorn and Jill Phillips, along with an all-star cast of Nashville songwriters and session musicians.

