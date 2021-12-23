HUNTINGTON — As Christmas Day nears, there is still time to get out and enjoy many of the holiday light displays in the region. Here is a list put together by The Herald-Dispatch that can serve as your guide to finding some of the best displays in the area.
Twelve Days of Christmas at Ritter Park, Huntington
The display features a glowing fountain in the usual water fountain area at the park. Along 13th Avenue, illuminated holiday scenes can be seen from the road. A Christmas tree sign next to the fountain shows a list of donors and supporters of the holiday display project.
Winter Wonderland of Lights, Central Park, Ashland
The annual Winter Wonderland of Lights continues through Jan. 2, 2022, and features more than 800,000 lights on 60 holiday displays around Ashland Central Park. Other events, including train rides, visits with Santa and karaoke, also are planned as part of the festival. A complete schedule of events can be found online at www.winterwonderlandoflights.org.
Chief Logan State Park, Logan, West Virginia
Chief Logan State Park’s longstanding holiday light display is celebrating its 28th year. Every year, the display gets a little bigger, and 2021 is no different. New displays this year include more snowflake tunnels, a five-part animated snowboarder and a tow truck with lights.
Village of Lights, Barboursville Park, Barboursville
The light tour route starts at the main entrance of the park and follows Deer Run Road before ending at the Barboursville Soccer Complex. It will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 2. The route is one-way.
Krodel Christmas Light Show, Krodel Park, Point Pleasant, West Virginia
The Krodel Christmas Light Show, which lines the main roadway through Point Pleasant’s Krodel Park, features lighted displays ranging from Mothman and a Nativity to a fire-breathing dragon. The light show will continue from 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Jan. 1.
Festival of Lights, St. Albans, West Virginia
The St. Albans Festival of Lights drive-thru display will open to vehicle traffic only from 6 until 9 p.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
Gallipolis in Lights, City Park, Gallipolis, Ohio
Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn Nov. 24 to Jan. 2. Created each year by a group of dedicated community volunteers, the displays light up the park like a scene from a romantic Christmas movie.
Yuletide in the Park, Valley Park, Hurricane, West Virginia
The free light display at Valley Park in Hurricane, Yuletide in the Park, will be on each evening until 11 p.m. through at least the end of December.
Holiday Lights at Coonskin Park, Charleston
After being canceled last year, the annual Holiday Lights at Coonskin Park near Charleston is back on this holiday season, open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Christmas.
Holiday Road, Huntington
Huntington’s Holiday Road exterior illumination competition is back for 2021. Find a listing of addresses for participating houses on the “Huntington’s Holiday Road 2021” Facebook page, then drive around to enjoy the lights and select and vote ($1 per vote) for your favorites in categories such as Classic, Brightest, Most Creative and Kids Choice.
Vote collection runs through midnight Dec. 25. Winners are announced Dec. 28. All proceeds benefit Harmony House.