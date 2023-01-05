“As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”
Carli notes that fresh Christmas trees, which continue to dry out and become more flammable over time, are involved in a much larger share of reported Christmas tree fires than artificial trees.
According to the latest Christmas Tree Fires report from the National Fire Protection Association, 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees.
On average between 2016 and 2020, these home fires resulted in two civilian deaths, 11 civilian injuries and $12 million in direct property damage.
Overall, fires that begin with Christmas trees represent a very small but notable part of the U.S. fire problem, considering that they are generally in use for a short time each year.
Trees should not be put in the garage or left outside. The National Fire Prevention Association also offers these tips for safely removing lighting and decorations to ensure that they remain in good condition:
Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.
As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.
Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.
Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.
