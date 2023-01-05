The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 33% of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January.

 “As much as we all enjoy the look and feel of Christmas trees in our homes, they’re large combustible items that have the potential to result in serious fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association. “The longer Christmas trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk.”

