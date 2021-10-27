HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council will meet Monday to confirm the appointment of the next Huntington police chief.
The action is the only item on the agenda for a special-called meeting, which is slated to begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda does not include the name of either finalist for the position.
Last week, the city of Huntington announced that two candidates, retired federal law enforcement officer Karl Colder and Huntington Police Lt. Phil Watkins, would be interviewed by Mayor Steve Williams, who then will recommend a candidate to the City Council for confirmation.
Williams selected the men based on recommendations from a citizen-based search committee formed earlier this year. Initially, 16 candidates applied for the position.
Colder is from Ashburn, Virginia. He has 32 years of career leadership and professional investigative experience with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration. From February 2013 to May 2018, Colder was a special agent in charge for the DEA’s Washington, D.C., Field Division Office and directed all DEA operations throughout Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. From 2018 to present, he has served as the president of Colder Allied Consulting LLC, which provides professional, consulting, advisory and SME services, with a specialization in program performance and information management support, to a variety of private companies. He also is a teacher/instructor of the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy’s Administration of Justice sequence.
Watkins lives in Proctorville, Ohio, and has been an officer with the Huntington Police Department for 22 years. Since April 2020, he has been assistant commander of Criminal Investigations Bureau. In this role, Watkins manages three detective units that are responsible for investigating violent crimes, family/juvenile/sexual assault crimes and property crimes. Prior to that, Watkins was assistant commander of the Administration Bureau from July 2017 to March 2020. In his time at the department, he has also been a commander/supervisor in Patrol Bureau for both evening and midnight shifts, worked in the office of Professional Standards and has been a detective in the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
