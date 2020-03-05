BLOX Huntington City Hall.jpg

HUNTINGTON — People who are delinquent in paying their Huntington municipal service and refuse fees will have their penalties waived until April 30.

The city of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for owner-occupied properties lasting until the end of April. However, this does not apply to principal amounts and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations.

Property owners must pay the principal amount owed in full to have the penalties waived. For more information about the amnesty period, contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, ext. 2306.

