Gabriel Christain, left, Teresa Christain, James Christain, and Addie Hamilton, 2, of South Point, Ohio, bundle up against the cold weather as they walk down 9th Street at Pullman Square on Sunday in downtown Huntington.
Will and Katie Coffman, of Lexington, Ky., brace themselves against the cold as they walk around Pullman Square with their children Elijah, 9, Gaven, 14, and Summer 12, on Sunday in downtown Huntington.
Gabriel Christain, left, Teresa Christain, James Christain, and Addie Hamilton, 2, of South Point, Ohio, bundle up against the cold weather as they walk down 9th Street at Pullman Square on Sunday in downtown Huntington.
Will and Katie Coffman, of Lexington, Ky., brace themselves against the cold as they walk around Pullman Square with their children Elijah, 9, Gaven, 14, and Summer 12, on Sunday in downtown Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.