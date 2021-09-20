The PSC last month granted Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. a certificate to make modifications needed to comply with environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants.
CHARLESTON — Public comment is being sought on a case that could affect the future of three coal-fired power plants in West Virginia.
The state Public Service Commission scheduled a hearing for this week in a reopened case.
The PSC last month granted Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. a certificate to make modifications needed to comply with environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants.
The order would have given the plants a chance to remain operational through 2040. The commission also authorized a surcharge to recover construction costs, the PSC said in a news release.
The power companies petitioned, and the commission reopened the case this month. It set an evidentiary hearing on Sept. 24. Last week, West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia, an intervenor in the case, filed a request for a public comment hearing.
The public comment hearing will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday in the Howard M. Cunningham Hearing Room of the Public Service Commission in Charleston, with the evidentiary hearing to follow at 9:30 a.m. Masks are encouraged.
For more information, go to the PSC website at www.psc.state.wv.us and refer to Case No. 20-1040-E-CN.
