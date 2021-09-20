The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John Amos plant in Winfield provides enough power for 3 million homes

The PSC last month granted Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. a certificate to make modifications needed to comply with environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants.

 Courtesy of Appalachian Power

CHARLESTON — Public comment is being sought on a case that could affect the future of three coal-fired power plants in West Virginia.

The state Public Service Commission scheduled a hearing for this week in a reopened case.

The PSC last month granted Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. a certificate to make modifications needed to comply with environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants.

The order would have given the plants a chance to remain operational through 2040. The commission also authorized a surcharge to recover construction costs, the PSC said in a news release.

The power companies petitioned, and the commission reopened the case this month. It set an evidentiary hearing on Sept. 24. Last week, West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia, an intervenor in the case, filed a request for a public comment hearing.

The public comment hearing will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday in the Howard M. Cunningham Hearing Room of the Public Service Commission in Charleston, with the evidentiary hearing to follow at 9:30 a.m. Masks are encouraged.

For more information, go to the PSC website at www.psc.state.wv.us and refer to Case No. 20-1040-E-CN.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you