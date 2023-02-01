The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0126_scholarshipforum
Buy Now

Deja Robinson and Rahson Robinson listen to Sandra Clements speak at the community scholarship forum on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — Local high school students are invited to attend a scholarship forum at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church to learn more about scholarships and programs available to them after they graduate.

The Community Scholarship Forum, taking place at 1647 9th Ave. in Huntington, will provide a platform for community organizations and places of higher education to share information on scholarships and programs available to students. The goal is to present tips for youth to take advantage of the opportunities and to receive scholarships and others types of financial assistance.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you