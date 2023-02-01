HUNTINGTON — Local high school students are invited to attend a scholarship forum at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church to learn more about scholarships and programs available to them after they graduate.
The Community Scholarship Forum, taking place at 1647 9th Ave. in Huntington, will provide a platform for community organizations and places of higher education to share information on scholarships and programs available to students. The goal is to present tips for youth to take advantage of the opportunities and to receive scholarships and others types of financial assistance.
The event will include representatives from community organizations, Marshall University, Huntington Junior College, Mountwest Community and Technical College, West Virginia State University, Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder.
The Community Education and Scholarship Forum Committee, the Huntington Chapter of The Links, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are sponsoring the forum.
Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.