SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A pickup truck crashed into the grocery store entrance of the South Point, Ohio, Walmart on Tuesday night.
No one was injured, and the occupants exited the vehicle on their own, according to Fayette Township firefighter Blake Ridenour.
Ridenour deferred additional questions about the crash to the Lawrence County Sheriff.
The vehicle did not do any immediate structural damage, but the store entrance is being evaluated Wednesday by a structural engineer, said Ridenour. The grocery entrance will be closed until the door can be repaired.
"Last night one of our company trucks was involved in an accident that resulted in the truck going through Walmart’s front entrance, as most have already saw. While there are posts being made, we want all to know that we take this very serious and have taken necessary measures to keep things like this from happening. We also would like to address it, because we feel that you all deserve to know the truth.
Our driver whom we will keep private was on his way back to drop the company vehicle off. He decided to stop at Walmart because the co-worker that was with him wanted to get diapers on his way back.
As the co-worker ran in, the driver decided to loop around the parking lot to pass time, rather than parking. As he came up to the stop sign he intended to pick the co-worker up in the front of the store. The driver claimed he put the heat on & began to wait. As he was waiting he began to fall asleep due to exhaustion. Which unfortunately resulted in this incident.
While we are frustrated and embarrassed, we want to take the time to publicly apologize to all people involved. We are extremely grateful that nobody sustained any injuries."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.