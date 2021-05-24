HURRICANE, W.Va. — Residents in subdivisions in Hurricane and Culloden reported cows running loose over the weekend.
Facebook was buzzing with images of a cow loose near the railroad tracks at Virginia Avenue and another in someone’s front yard Saturday. One post claimed a cow charged at a woman who was mowing her grass.
“We received calls of cows on the loose and officers attempted to round them up but were unsuccessful,” said a spokesperson with the Hurricane Police Department.
At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, two dead cows were removed from Interstate 64 near the Hurricane exit, according to a spokesperson with the West Virginia Division of Highways in Putnam County.
The animals were killed after being hit by vehicles, according to police.
“There were no injuries reported in the accidents, other than the cows being killed,” the spokesperson said.
Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said they still don’t know who owned the cows.
“I don’t have many details,” he said. “I heard they were killed on the interstate. Not a good ending.”
The mayor said he was not sure if any more cows are still on the loose.
“I really don’t know at this point,” he said.
If anyone spots another cow on the loose they should say away from the animal and immediately call 911, the police spokesperson said.