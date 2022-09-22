The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Courtesy of Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — In Celebration of National "Keep Kids Creative Week," the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, and the Huntington Area Regional Theater’s "Choose Joy Players" are offering a creativity fair for children in the community at Shelter Two in Ritter Park 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

“Kids don’t need to be taught how to create, they just need the opportunity,” said event organizer Mary Smirl, the head artistic director of Huntington Area Regional Theater.

