HUNTINGTON — In Celebration of National "Keep Kids Creative Week," the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, and the Huntington Area Regional Theater’s "Choose Joy Players" are offering a creativity fair for children in the community at Shelter Two in Ritter Park 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
“Kids don’t need to be taught how to create, they just need the opportunity,” said event organizer Mary Smirl, the head artistic director of Huntington Area Regional Theater.
The event will feature crafting and building activities. Lil Creamer Shave Ice will also be on site for a build-your-own style slushie bar. Everything at the event is free.
Local businesses and civic organizations, like 4th Avenue Arts and the Huntington Fire Department, will attend to share their time and talents in an effort to promote creativity.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.