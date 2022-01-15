HUNTINGTON — Crews are preparing for a winter storm expected to hit the Tri-State on Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Huntington area beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday and lasting through 1 p.m. Monday.
As of Saturday afternoon, the NWS forecasted that rain and snow were likely before 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by rain and snow possibly mixed with sleet. The chance of precipitation Sunday is 80% and includes a snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
For Sunday night, rain and snow is expected to become all snow after 7 p.m., with snow accumulation of an additional 3 to 7 inches possible. The chance of precipitation is 90%. The NWS said snow could be heavy at times.
The predicted winter storm would be the second severe system of the season. Snow blanketed the Tri-State earlier this month.
On Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness for all West Virginia counties ahead of the winter storm forecast. The action directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond, which allows personnel and their resources to quickly respond to emergencies that may develop, according to a news release.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division Watch Center has increased staffing throughout the weekend to monitor the weather system and plans to notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.
“Gov. Justice and the (Emergency Management Division) ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials,” the release said.
The West Virginia Division of Highways said Friday night that crews were ramping up preparations ahead of the forecasted storm. The Mountain State’s 10 highway districts have 1,100 snowplows of various sizes, some of which keep interstates clear and others that cover U.S. highways, state routes and secondary roads. Another 41 snowplows are used on the West Virginia Turnpike. The DOH’s salt stockpile has 180,000 tons of salt to treat roads.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Highway District 9 office said Friday in a Facebook post that its workers were preparing salt trucks, plows and other equipment ahead of the storm. On Sunday, crews will begin 12-hour shifts based on the timing of the storm.
“Kentuckians should take time now to plan and prepare for the pending weather, so that we can keep as many people as possible off the roads overnight Saturday and Sunday,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Friday news release from his office. “If you must travel, please drive slowly.”
The Tri-State was under the same winter storm warning that extended from just north of metro Atlanta to Arkansas in the west and upstate New York in the north, covering parts of at least 14 states including Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
Nearly 2,000 flights within the U.S. were canceled for Sunday in anticipation of snow and ice in the South, according to the flight tracking site flightaware.com, which tracks flight cancellations worldwide.
Possible power outages and travel problems could be exacerbated by any coating of ice — and winds gusting to 60 mph in some areas, the National Weather Service said.