Crews are still battling a brush fire that began Saturday along Route 75. This section of the fire was threatening a 200-year-old cabin on Brumfield Branch Road off of Newcomb Creek in Lavalatte.
Courtesy of Aaron Kendrick
Courtesy of Aaron Kendrick
Courtesy of Aaron Kendrick
An older photo of the 200-year-old cabin on Brumfield Branch Road off of Newcomb Creek that was saved by crews fighting a brush fire in Lavalette. It is owned by Dr. Aaron and Tracy Kendrick.
