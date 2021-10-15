HUNTINGTON — A preliminary evidence hearing for a Marshall University football running back was delayed seven weeks Friday.
Knowledge Myne McDaniel, 20, was jailed Oct. 8 and charged by the Huntington Police Department with conspiracy. His bond was set at $50,000. He was released from jail Tuesday afternoon.
McDaniel was set for a preliminary hearing in Cabell County Magistrate Court on Friday, but the hearing was delayed for an undetermined date in seven weeks.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, McDaniel was contacted Oct. 5 by a person who wanted to purchase marijuana.
McDaniel told the person to go to 1917 Buffington Ave. in Huntington to meet a member of McDaniel’s drug traffic organization, where they purchased 4.6 grams of a green leafy vegetation for an exchange of money, the complaint said.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home, where they found $21,017 in cash and a distributable amount of suspected marijuana.
Jason Corriher, assistant athletic director for media relations at Marshall, said after McDaniel’s arrest that the university was aware of the situation.
“We’re aware of the situation involving Knowledge McDaniel. He has been suspended indefinitely from our football program as we continue to gather all available information,” Corriher said.
McDaniel was removed from the Marshall football team online roster and did not join the team in Denton, Texas, on Friday, where it faced North Texas.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
