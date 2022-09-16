The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County Schools celebrates the grand opening of its outdoor classroom project on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Culloden Elementary School. Culloden has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Cabell County's Culloden Elementary, Jackson County's Evans Elementary and Jefferson County's C.W. Shipley Elementary, in Harpers Ferry, are West Virginia's three National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

"These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a news release Friday.

