Cabell County Schools celebrates the grand opening of its outdoor classroom project on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Culloden Elementary School. Culloden has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
CHARLESTON — Cabell County's Culloden Elementary, Jackson County's Evans Elementary and Jefferson County's C.W. Shipley Elementary, in Harpers Ferry, are West Virginia's three National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
"These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a news release Friday.
All three West Virginia schools won as “Exemplary High Performing Schools,” meaning they were among West Virginia’s highest-performing schools on state standardized tests. The other route to victory is closing achievement gaps among different student demographics.
"West Virginia students are our greatest resource and by prioritizing student achievement, we prepare them for a productive and successful journey beyond their PK-12 experience,” state Schools Superintendent David Roach said in a release. "These schools represent a passion for student development and success by fostering a love for learning."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.