CVS Pharmacy stores around the nation plan to implement four steps to help make women’s health care needs more accessible and more affordable.
They are:
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CVS Pharmacy stores around the nation plan to implement four steps to help make women’s health care needs more accessible and more affordable.
They are:
Reducing prices of CVS Health store brand period products in its stores by 25%
Absorbing the cost of the so-called “Menstrual Tax” on menstrual products in its stores in 12 states and partnering with national organizations that are working to eliminate the menstrual tax altogether in 26 states
Taking a stance on the “Pink Tax” by ensuring equitable pricing for men’s and women’s comparable products, like razors and shaving cream
Offering new menstrual, contraception and menopause services through MinuteClinic at CVS, including Virtual Care services in most states seven days a week for a variety of women’s health services ranging from general medical needs, from heart health and thyroid monitoring, to birth control consultations and behavioral health assessments.
These measures are in an effort to combat “Period Poverty,” a problem faced by women who can not afford period products.
According to Global Citizen, one of five women cannot afford period support products, which can result in missing school and work. CVS Health-The Harris Poll Survey finds that 45% of women are regularly stressed about affording period products.
The announcement was made on Oct. 11, which is also “International Day of the Girl.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.