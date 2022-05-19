HUNTINGTON — A citywide Day of Hope will be observed at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage at 1249 15th St. in Huntington.
Originally created as a way to remember the four teens killed on prom night in Huntington 17 years ago, the observance has become a celebration of hope for both the present and the future. The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), the faith-based community organization created to oversee the event, sponsors the prayer and memorial service annually on every third Saturday of May.
In addition to remembering the victims of unsolved homicides and providing encouragement to their families, the event has grown into a demonstration of hope throughout the community.
The theme for Saturday's event is "A New Day Is Dawning," and the keynote speaker will be Father Andrew Counts, the founder of the Huntington Day of Hope.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.