“The three men I admire the most
The Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost
They caught the last train for the coast
The day the music died.”
Feb. 3, 1959, was the day the music died. That was the day an airplane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson crashed, killing all three men.
The incident left Don McLean heartbroken as can be shown throughout the lyrics of the song “American Pie.” Over the years the song has become a classic, and a piece of American culture. To this day the song remains as one of the most popular in history.
Today the song continues to hit the hearts of listeners including local vinyl shop manager Katelyn Cox.
“Don McLean, for me, he’s like the little guy with his thumb out, you know,” said Cox.
Cox is the manager at the Historic Hippie located in Heritage Station. The shop got started in 2020 and has been a success giving Cox the chance to work at a place she loves while remaining close to home.
To her, McLean’s song gave “essence to America.” It gave everyone a feeling of unification; of driving down the road in a pickup truck and feeling like a true American. She said that the tragic feeling that comes from the song also “sets you on fire,” in a way that makes someone feel like they are proud to be an American.
The songs influence on the music industry is also undeniable said Cox, “I think that it definitely you know, influence from rock and roll all the way to country music, you know, and everyone has read that song or covered the song. So, it's just kind of a timeless, timeless song in itself,” said Cox.
Wilson Harrison also owns a local vinyl shop on 7th Avenue called “records on the Wall.” The shop has been there since 2019, but Harrison has been working in the industry most of his life.
“So, I always loved music. I love the way it pulls you into it. Having the right song can really does bring back memories. It can help you feel better. Or it can make you more angry depending on what the situation is,” said Harrison.
To Harrison, music is a healer. He immediately thought of McLean Hospital, a location that helps heal people both mentally and physically with the help of music.
“I do believe that music does do that. I think it does help heal someone mentally and physically if you if you look at it, I have several customers come in here. They either have siblings or children, or themselves that have are autistic. But if you look at it, and a lot of these autistic people have a lot of influence in music in their life. Whether it's playing it; or I have one she just goes crazy when she sees a cover the covers all she needs,” said Harrison.
He said that even playing music for a child can create a noticeable difference. From a child just standing there listening to swaying along to song they can’t even understand. The child becomes happier, and Harrison believes that is someone everyone can relate to.
When it comes to the song “American Pie,” the song is a form of healing. McLean did not know how to handle the loss of these musical icons, and decided to channel that sadness, and all the emotions into a song. A song that today can be recognized from the first line alone. A song that has gone down in history as something representative of American Culture.
Everyone has a different emotional connection to music but Harrison said that the art form can help people through so much. It can help bring back forgotten memories, help someone focus or even bring back sensations like the smell of the air the first time they heard it. Music is a tool to help people through life said Harrison.