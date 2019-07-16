HUNTINGTON — Monday afternoon's sunny, blue skies had high temperatures topping out around 90 degrees in downtown Huntington, kicking off a week of expected hot afternoon highs across the Tri-State.
Much of the same is expected Tuesday, if not hotter. Tuesday's high will strike near 92 degrees in Huntington with a heat index value as high at 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will dip to the lower 70s overnight.
Heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm is expected Wednesday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The high temperature is an expected 85 degrees, while the low is expected at 72 degrees.
The midweek rain will do little to interrupt the week's sweltering highs as temperatures are expected back to 90 degrees on Thursday, the NWS predicts.
High temperatures are predicted to hit 95 degrees on Friday, 96 degrees on Saturday and 93 degrees on Sunday.