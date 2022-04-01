MAYSVILLE, W.Va. — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Friday after being involved in a shooting incident in which a suspect died, State Police said.
The suspect, Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville, was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday’s shooting, Capt. R.A. Maddy, a State Police spokesman, said in a news release.
The Grant County deputy involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital where his condition was stable, the statement said.
The statement didn’t give further details, including the nature of the deputy’s injuries, how the suspect died or where the incident occurred. It said the shooting was being investigated by State Police in Moorefield.
WHSV-TV in Harrisonburg, Virginia, citing a statement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, reported that the deputy was shot in an arm and that the incident happened on U.S. 220 along the Hardy-Hampshire county line.
