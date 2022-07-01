HUNTINGTON — The public is invited to honor and celebrate the life of America’s last World War II Medal of Honor recipient — West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams — during memorial services this weekend.
A procession from Huntington to Charleston has been planned to begin the weekend of memorial events for Williams, who died Wednesday at 98.
Services for Williams will begin Saturday with a procession leaving Beard Mortuary, 3001 3rd Ave., Huntington, and ending at the rotunda at the state Capitol in Charleston.
The procession will leave Beard Mortuary at 8 a.m. Saturday and travel along U.S. 60 toward Charleston. Patriot Guard, Jeepers and other bikers will be in the procession.
American Legion Post 139 will gather at its Milton Post at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to line U.S. 60 through Milton to show their respect as the procession travels through the area.
The procession will move to Interstate 64 at the Milton exit, Exit 28, for the remainder of its trip.
Jim McDade, commander of American Legion Post 187, said members of American Legion Post 187 Winfield, Marine Corps League Detachment 1474 Hurricane, VFW Post 9097 Hurricane and area residents will gather at the I-64 overpass at U.S. 35 at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday to honor and salute Williams’ procession as it moves through the area.
In Charleston, it will take Exit 99, turning right onto Greenbrier Street, before turning left onto Kanawha Boulevard and entering the Capitol from the south side of the complex. Upon arrival, the casket will be carried into the State Capitol building and positioned in the lower Capitol rotunda.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the rotunda at the West Virginia Capitol.
Lots around the Capitol Complex will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The public employee parking garage off Greenbrier Street and the Laidley Field parking lot will also be open to the public, and free shuttle services will be offered all day within the service area. Designated handicap parking spaces will be available at the lot beside the Culture Center.
All attendees must enter the Capitol using the public West Wing entrance. Doors will open at 10 a.m. each day.
A service at the Culture Center will follow Sunday’s visitation from 4 to 5:15 p.m.
Pastor Chuck Harding will conduct the service. Those in attendance are expected to be Commandant USMC David Berger; Sgt. Maj. USMC Troy Black; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; and Maj. Gen. USMC Jim Adams.
Public seating inside the Culture Center theater will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available inside and outside the Culture Center, with video and audio provided.
The service will be broadcast on television via the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel. The event also can be viewed live online at https://youtu.be/yLVvbDA9VJM. The livestream will also be hosted on The Herald-Dispatch website, www.herald-dispatch.com.
Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, Williams’ family will accept memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40243.