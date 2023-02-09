Eight-year-old Ayden Watts, left, searches for magnetic Easter eggs with the help of 10-year-old Bryson Henry and physical therapist Caleb Brownfield during Developmental Therapy Center's Easter Eggstravaganza on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Cloud Commons in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
The Huntington Fire Department performed in last year's Battle of the Badges.
Photo courtesy of the Developmental Therapy Center
Sip Downtown Brasserie dressed up for its performance in last year's lip sync battle.
Photo courtesy of the Developmental Therapy Center
Somerville & Company dressed as Kiss with Developmental Therapy Center patients. They will lip sync to "Calling Dr. Love" again this year as an encore performance.
Photo courtesy of the Developmental Therapy Center
Teachers and administrators from St. Joseph's Catholic Schools dressed in white for their lip sync performance at last year's celebration.
Photo courtesy of the Developmental Therapy Center
HUNTINGTON — Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd annual Valentine Celebration will feature a Battle of the Badges, a lip sync contest, a coin toss game, a silent auction, a dessert dash and dancing.
“Not only is it so important to our patients and our staff, but it’s also just a great opportunity to go out and enjoy an evening for Valentine's Day. It’s going to be a fun-filled evening,” said Leslie Comer-Porter, executive director of Developmental Therapy Center.
Developmental Therapy Center, at 803 7th Ave. in Huntington, is a nonprofit therapy center that provides access to occupational, physical, speech-language therapy and special instruction services to children and adults in the community who have disabilities.
This is the center’s largest fundraiser of the year; Comer-Porter expects the event will bring in at least $40,000.
Saturday's event will feature the fourth Battle of the Badges, where the Huntington police and fire departments compete in a dance battle.
“It’s a fun night, it really is,” said firefighter Anthony Sapp. This is his third year competing in the dance battle and he said that his team’s routine will definitely be “entertaining.”
The Huntington Fire Department won the first two years and the Huntington Police Department won the third year. After a public vote on Facebook, it was decided that both departments will dance to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars.
“What they do at the Developmental Therapy Center, it’s great work,” Sapp said.
The police partnered with 4th Avenue Arts to fine tune their dancing moves, and the firefighters are partnered with Bridget’s Dance Academy to brush up their boogie skills. The local companies choreograph the routine and teach it to the participants.
“Police officers and firemen, you don’t normally see them dancing, so I think it’s a great way to see them in a different light and a different element,” said Jessica Foxx, CEO and artistic director of 4th Avenue Arts.
Foxx coached the police department toward its first win against the fire department last year.
“I think the ultimate thing is that it doesn’t really matter who wins, I think the important part is just being part of the process,” she said. “The whole thing is doing good.”
Guests will have a badge from both groups at their place setting. After the battle, volunteers will collect the badge of the entity each guest wants to vote for and count them to decide the winner.
The lip sync battle, another popular part of the event, is in its seventh year. This year features St. Joseph Central Catholic Schools, Dutch Miller Automotive Group, Sip Downtown Brasserie, WSAZ and new to the stage this year is G.D. Ritzy’s.
“It’s always a lot of fun, you have to do rehearsals and there’s a lot of prep work that goes into it prior to the performance but we’re excited. It’s always a little bit nerve-wracking as well because you want to put on a good show. But really, it’s for the kids,” said fifth-year competitor Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Joseph Central Catholic High School.
While competitors are lip syncing, there is a lot more that goes into the performance. They wear costumes, use props and do a full dance routine.
“It’s for a good cause and it’s fun and one of the things that we do at Sip is we like to give back to the community and so this is just a fun way to do that,” said second-time competitor Allison White, owner of Sip Downtown Brasserie. “It’s a pretty unique fundraiser. I’ve never heard of anything like it so it’s just a lot of fun and something different for people to do to support a good cause.”
Somerville & Company won the lip sync competition last year as KISS and will do an encore performance with the song “Calling Dr. Love” again this year while the votes are tallied.
“It’s to support the cause and mission of the organization and I really enjoy the performance,” said Barry Burgess, a managing partner at Somerville & Company. “I perform as the rock band KISS and I have been a KISS fan since I was 12 years old.”
The celebration is at Willow Ridge in Barboursville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $125 per person and there is an eight-person package for $2,000.
