HUNTINGTON — Developmental Therapy Center’s 22nd annual Valentine Celebration will feature a Battle of the Badges, a lip sync contest, a coin toss game, a silent auction, a dessert dash and dancing.

“Not only is it so important to our patients and our staff, but it’s also just a great opportunity to go out and enjoy an evening for Valentine's Day. It’s going to be a fun-filled evening,” said Leslie Comer-Porter, executive director of Developmental Therapy Center.

